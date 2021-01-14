LAMO Footwear Adds Cirrus Memory Foam Footbed System to New Line

Southern California footwear brand, LAMO, announces this week the addition of its Cirrus Memory Foam Footbed System to its new line of footwear.

The proprietary Cirrus Memory Foam Footbed System features a high-density memory foam layer that keeps feet comfortable, cool, and floating on clouds!

“Beginning in 2018, we have been able to incorporate this proprietary technology into most of our new styles. The only exception being our brand new LAMOLITE line, which includes its own special formula for cloud-like comfort,” said LAMO COO, Jerry Breig.

Traditionally a sheepskin footwear brand, LAMO continues to incorporate active-casual styles into its product selection as well. Created in 2018, the Cirrus Memory Foam insole provides an extra level of support and comfort that can be added to practically every LAMO style including boots, moccasins, and slip-on and lace-up silhouettes. With the company’s commitment to the Cirrus Footbed SystemTM, it is clear LAMO is redefining what it means to be a true comfort brand.

“Alongside style and affordability, comfort has truly remained a priority for us. Our Cirrus Memory Foam footbeds allow us to seamlessly integrate that goal across both our cozy sheepskin and casual styles,” says COO, Breig.

In Fall 2021, new styles such as the Women’s Amelie and the Men’s Tate feature the Cirrus Memory Foam insoles. These styles not only offer sleek and fashionable silhouettes, but also allow for all-day comfort. Shop LAMO at their website here.