Luxury Brand Luxome Launches New Ultra Plush Robes

Luxome, the direct-to-consumer luxury comfort brand, hopes to add some extra comfort to your daily routine, with their launch of its new Ultra Plush Robe.

Taking the best qualities and materials from its top-selling blankets, sheets, pillow and towels, the brand created the new Ultra Plush Robe to wrap every body in luxury.

The new robe was made with the most decadent fabrics and with superior craftsmanship. It boasts a super soft, bamboo viscose textured knit, dual belt loops for the perfect fit and inner modesty tie & loop for secure coverage on top.

Due to the natural fibers of bamboo woven into the bamboo viscose blended fabric, the Ultra Plush Robe will remain soft with every wash. Great for gifting, each robe comes beautifully packaged in a premium recyclable kraft branded box with branded tissue, ribbon and hang tag.

“When we first brought the Luxome brand to life, the mission was to create high-quality, functional and beautiful home products that would exceed consumers’ expectations – and what we’ve come to learn through the years is that our products have also been able to offer a welcomed moment of indulgent self-care,” said Luxome Founder, Hyaat Chaudhary. “Knowing that our sleep, relaxation and bath products are able to elevate the everyday for our audience, we wanted to create something that they could not only enjoy during sleep or post-bathing, but that could be worn throughout the day for extended self-care and comfort.”

The Ultra Plush Robe is available in Charcoal, Grey and Blush in unisex sizing from small to XL for $130 exclusively on Luxome.com.