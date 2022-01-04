Reebok’s Outdoor-Inspired Zig Kinetica II “Edge” Gets New Colorways

Reebok has confirmed two new colorways for its outdoor-inspired Zig Kinetica II “Edge”. Carrying forward key design elements like Vibram Ecostep technology from the sneaker’s FW21 introduction, “Edge” continues to explore the many ways in which society interacts with nature – where utility meets the unexpected.

New for 2022, “Edge” is offered in a women’s-specific execution (GX0117) with tonal greys, taking cues from a receding urban jungle. The unisex iteration (GX0511) boasts earthy black, brown, and green overlays across the upper, seated atop a chalky Zig outsole.

In 2020, Reebok’s Zig Kinetica were introduced with the brand’s historic ZigTech technology of the 2010’s. On its heels, Zig Kinetica II would further modernize the sport-style model through an amplified vis-tech design. This past fall, the Zig Kinetica II “Edge” began to explore Reebok’s overbuilt design DNA and technology with functionality at its core, paying respect to scenes where developed structures have given way to the natural world. The “Edge” series has since enjoyed a strong introductory campaign via coveted inline releases and experimental collaborations with GORE-TEX and rap-fashion icon A$AP Nast.

The Reebok SS22 Zig Kinetica II “Edge” collection drops January 15th at Reebok.com and local retailers for $130 USD.