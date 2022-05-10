Reebok Confirms Maurice Harris & Tsunaina Collab For Classic Leather

Reebok’s SS22 Classic Leather drops for May will include unique iterations of the Classic Leather with floral artist Maruice Harris and singer-songwriter-artist Tsunaina.

These drops are: the colorful Classic Leather “Modernize” (available 5/20) and elevated women’s Classic Leather “SP” (available now).

“Classic is an elegant way of saying “tradition” or “timeless” and I think when you root something in a classic sensibility it allows you to be more experimental, because your foundation is timeless,” commented Maurice Harris. “I love classic silhouettes and I love things from my childhood like penny loafers, Pumps, and button down shirts, but I like to update them in modern colors, prints, and shapes that are unexpected. I think it makes me look classic yet modern at the same time and that’s just what Reebok has done with the Classic Leather.”

“‘Classic’ to me means something that outlasts waves and pressures, something that stays true to itself, something timeless,” commented Tsunaina. “I dress however I feel waking up that day and the Classics always feel seamless and easy, whether it’s a patchwork boyish day or a dilapidated gown day.”

Classic Leather “Modernize”: This contemporary twist on the classic offers a colorful mix of white and black with blue and neon accents throughout, highlighted by Stockton, California floral artist, Maurice Harris. Available May 20 from Reebok.com, select retailers.

Classic Leather “SP”: Where heritage meets modern, SP brings newness to the legacy piece with elevated cushioning and pastel accents, highlighted by singer-songwriter and artist, Tsunaina. Available now from Reebok.com, select retailers.