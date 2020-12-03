Kappa Launches Kappa Ski 2021 Collection

Italian sportswear brand, Kappa, announced this week the launch of their new Kappa Ski collection for 2021.

This season the collection consists of an extensive offering of jackets, pants, and fleeces, each with technical composition suitable for on and off the slope moments.

The range features Kappa’s signature Ski System Technology™, the all mountain collection blends quality performance and statement designs to provide a range of waterproof and breathable outerwear, as well as warm base and second layers, to ensure peak performance for professional athletes and amateurs alike.

The retro-inspired pieces place a core emphasis on combining bold colors with a touch of earth tone hues. Each garment is built to ensure peak performance in action and a fashion forward approach.

Additional performance and style upgrades have also been made to the iconic Kappa 6Cento jacket and ski pant for the brand’s return as the Official Technical Sponsor of the Italian Ski Federation (FISI), a designation held since 2011.

For more info, visit Kappa.com.