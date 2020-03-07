PUMA x RHUDE Spring 2020 Collection

PUMA has partnered with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand RHUDE for their second collaboration together.

The new drop features a range of special apparel pieces, as well as three footwear styles. The pieces showcase RHUDE’s minimalistic designs and color palette, while adding a twist with reflective elements and bold materials such as a seat belt webbing strap and hot pink leather overlays for a contrast and a modern look.

Highlight items include the PUMA x RHUDE Utility Vest, half zip PUMA x RHUDE HZ Jacket with a kangaroo pocket, and the fully reversible PUMA x RHUDE Bucket Hat.

As for footwear, the RHUDE offers their take on the PUMA Performer, Alteration and Ralph Sampson Lo.

The PUMA x RHUDE collection is available now at PUMA and RHUDE stores, as well as PUMA.com and RH-UDE.com.