Reebok Collabs With Jelly Belly On Colorful Footwear Capsule

Reebok has teamed up with iconic candy company Jelly Belly for the release of a sweet footwear collection, featuring styles for kids and adults, each inspired by the extension collection of JJelly Belly flavors.

The silhouettes in the drop include the Club C Legacy, come in a “Tutti-Fruitti” and “Sticky Socks” colorway; the Instapump Fury, coming in a multi-color referencing sour cherry, pink grapefruit, blue berry and plum flavors; the Club C Revenge, which incorporates flavors from Strawberry to daiquiri to caramel corn; and the Classic Leather Legacy, which comes in colorways inspired by licorice, Tutti-Fruitti and bumble gum.

Those unique flavors are represented in both the bold colors on the shoes as well as illustrated on the sockliners of each model. The shoes even incorporate a literal representation of Jelly Belly’s signature sweetness by using a sustainable bio textile that is sourced from sugarcane, the same plant used to create sugar, which makes for some truly sweet kicks.

The Reebok x Jelly Belly collection drops September 26 at Reebok.com, before a wider release on September 28th.