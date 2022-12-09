Quiksilver Releases New “Saturn” Collection & Short Film

Quiksilver, the original boardshort company, celebrates the release of Saturn, a Y2K-inspired collection.

The on-trend capsule includes boardshorts, tees, long-sleeves and fleece, which is accompanied by a short film featuring brand athletes Kael Walsh, Rolo Montes and Al Cleland Jr. on location in Indonesia, the Australian South Coast and Western Australia.

The fast-paced film recounts the athletes’ four-month journey chasing waves in the Pacific and Indian oceans. Quiksilver will be celebrating the release of the collection and the film with a world tour, hosting premieres in Australia, Europe, Hawaii and California.

The Saturn Collection is inspired by the look and feel of the early 2000s. Quiksilver athletes Walsh, Montes and Cleland Jr. grew up watching the defining surf films of the era and have channeled the progression and aggression of the 2000s into a fresh new capsule. The apparel collection includes signature Y2K looks including cargo-short cuts, a longer, 20-inch boardshort silhouette and classic graphic elements, relying heavily on primary colors and featuring bold contrast stitching.

The world tour of premiered in Newcastle, Australia, on Nov. 17, 2022, with the global screening finale on Dec. 1, 2022, in Costa Mesa, California.

The Quiksilver Saturn Collection is available now at Quiksilver.com.