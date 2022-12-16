ICECREAM Winter Collection Explores A Fresh Take Classic Iconography

ICECREAM, the skate label of Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, has launched the second drop of its Winter ‘22 collection.

The ICECREAM Winter Collection features a new take on a classic mix of ICECREAM iconography.

Key styles include a corduroy down jacket with embroidered running dogs in tan, an allover knit pullover, military inspired jacket and pants, “steamboat bill” inspired Beeper and Butts graphics, and “electric” cones and bones designs.

The full ICECREAM Winter ‘22 Collection is available on bbcicecream.com.