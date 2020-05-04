“Fresh Prince” 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Clothing Line & Virtual Block Party

As part of the yearlong celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a new clothing collection is on the way, inspired by The Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The clothing portion is comprised of a 10+ piece unisex collection with a bright, neon palette with its prints drawing from the imagery from classic TV series, such as the show’s opening credits featuring graffiti patterns and “Fresh” license plate pieces.

The limited “Fresh Prince / Summertime” collection drops May 9th at FreshPrinceStore.com.

In conjunction with the new capsule, a “Break the Monotony Block Party” will be held on May 9 via Instagram Live. It will feature 60-minute live sets from a number of notable names, including DJ D-Nice, Just Blaze, DJ Clark Kent, Bryan-Michael Cox, Neil Armstrong, Crespo, Dede Lovelace, Four Color Zack, Noodles, Mick, Pope, Craze, Venus X, DJ Puffy, Kayper, Bash, Andrea Vandall and a headlining set by DJ Jazzy Jeff. The block party name is inspired by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s lyrics in their 1991 smash hit “Summertime.”

As part of the “Break the Monotony Block Party,” a percentage of sales from the new collection’s sales on May 9 will be donated to No Kid Hungry, which is helping provide consistent access to healthy meals for vulnerable children who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting school closures.