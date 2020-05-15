UNIQLO to Launch Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami UT Collection

UNIQLO has announced that it will launch a limited-edition collaboration between pop star Billie Eilish and artist Takashi Murakami.

The UT (UNIQLO T-Shirt) collection will showcase the artistic perspectives graphics combining their unique styles, dropping exclusively with UNIQLO.

The sensibilities of the contemporary artist and musician, each prolific at the highest level worldwide, have been fused together through fashion, in turn providing us with new discoveries in each of their visions.

The Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami UT Collection is slated for release May 18th.