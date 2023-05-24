DC Shoes & Thrasher Magazine Collaborate to Celebrate Josh Kalis’ 25th Anniversary

DC Shoes has announced a collaboration with Thrasher Magazine to honor the 25th anniversary of legendary skateboarder Josh Kalis.

Known for his technical street skating and iconic style, Josh has earned a reputation as a skateboarding icon. To celebrate this milestone and Kalis’ impact on skateboarding, DC Shoes and Thrasher magazine have come together to release a limited-edition skate capsule collection that pulls inspiration from Josh’s 2018 Thrasher cover and features two of Josh’s favorite things – Philly and Camo.

The collection also debuts co-branded takes on the brand-new Kalynx Zero S and the recently re-released Truth. The new Kalynx is a fusion of two of Josh’s favorite DC silhouettes — the Kalis Lite and the Lynx Zero S. Sporty and skateable, this shoe offers all-day comfort and lightweight construction. Additionally, the re-release of the Truth is highly anticipated by 2000s skate shoe fans. This version is uniquely co-branded and wrapped in camo.

“Josh is an all-time great and his cover at Muni is one of my favorite Thrasher fronts. Night shot, glowing buildings in downtown Philly, his iconic noseblunt… It has everything,” says Tony Vitello, President of Thrasher Magazine. “I’m honored to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of his pro shoe. I remember getting a pair of his first signature kicks with DC when I was a teenager. I wore them to the SOTY party in SF with my dad and felt like the coolest dude on earth. 25 years later and I’m still hyped to lace up a shoe with his name on it. Big Love.”

The limited-edition capsule collection will be available for purchase on June 3rd, 2023, at select DC Shoes retailers worldwide and on DCShoes.com.