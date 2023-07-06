Herschel Supply Redesigns Iconic Bags With New Classic Collection

Herschel Supply has released the New Classics collection, a complete redesign of their signature product range.

New Classics include some of Herschel Supply’s most popular backpacks, duffles, accessories and more, updated with EcoSystem™ recycled fabrics, refreshed silhouettes and feature sets.

Photo courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.

Since the travel and accessories brand began in 2009, Herschel Supply quickly gained global recognition as a leader in the bag category, growing their diverse product offering over 13 years. With a goal of reducing their impact on the environment and creating products for today’s journeys, Herschel Supply spent the last three years redesigning their Classics. Taking the best from the past and building for tomorrow, their New Classics line is made with EcoSystem™ recycled fabrics, modern feature sets and updated silhouettes that honor the brand’s timeless design DNA, known to customers around the world.

“Herschel Supply has always been grounded in timeless design, so we took the best of the last 13 years and upgraded our materials and feature sets to create New Classics. We revisited everything we’ve put out there and with sustainability top of mind, we made it better,” says Jamie Cormack, Co-Founder & Managing Director.

Photo courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.

Every detail of the New Classics line was carefully considered. Products include intentional, design-driven features like padded floating laptop sleeves, expandable water bottle pockets, EVA-padded shoulder straps and organizers that keep items in place. The result is a range of utilitarian products that are distinct to Herschel Supply’s classic design ethos and backed by the brand’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The launch of New Classics is a significant milestone for Herschel Supply in support of their mission to create quality products that customers can take with them everywhere they go.

The new line includes redesigns of 60 styles including Herschel Supply’s most iconic bag, the Herschel Little America™ Backpack, and a brand new style, the Seymour Backpack.

Photo courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.

The Herschel New Classics line is available online at Herschel.com and select retail partners.