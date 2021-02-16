Stella Artois x PALACE Drop “Palace Artois” Collection

Iconic lager Stella Artois and skate brand PALACE have partnered on the release of a suprise limited edition collection, dubbed “Palace Artois”.

Inspired by Stella’s rich visual identity, from skateboard culture and from that much-missed hub of British life: the pub, the collaboration, and new collection invite people everywhere to savor life with those who matter most.

The line includes ready-to-wear matching sets — featuring printed canvas chore jackets and pants, Oxford shirts, swim shorts, toweling hoodies, t-shirts, bucket-hats, and a leather tote bag, cardholder, and wallet.

Stella will also drop a limited number of PALACE ARTOIS one-of-a-kind chalices available online in the U.S. for 72 hours starting Friday (February 19) online.

The apparel collection will be available Friday in-store at PALACE (NYC, LA and Tokyo), Dover Street Market, and online at PalaceSkateBoards.com and DSM LA /London sites.