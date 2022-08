PUMA has announced the upcoming launch of the newest LaMelo Ball sneaker, the MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams”.

Coming in sleek black, the now-iconic disruptive design gives off a game-ready glow with its luminous Melo branding. Living up to his “1 of 1” motto, the Not From Here footwear proves yet again that some things just can’t be replicated.

It also boasts PUMA Hoops tech, such as NITRO foam.

The PUMA MB.01 “Iridescent Dreams” drops August 22 at PUMA.com for $125 USD.