Greenhouse Drop: My Hero Academia x K-Swiss Classic 2000 X

Greenhouse is set to release an exclusive collaboration between K-Swiss and My Hero Academia.

K-Swiss and Funimation teamed up with Greenhouse on a collaboration on the hottest anime known worldwide, My Hero Academia, giving two of the most well-known and well-loved characters, Izuku Midoriya and All Might, their very own K-Swiss kicks.

Introducing the My Hero Academia Classic 2000 X — bringing to life My Hero Academia’s Midoriya and All Might characters. Each character’s sneaker is unique to him, and features designs and colors based on their hero costumes. Midoriya’s sneaker is crafted with a neoprene upper with printed stripes and red rubber piping, while the rubber outsole and black D-rings are inspired by his Shoot Style made boots. All Might’s sneaker is crafted in premium blue leather with custom D-rings and printed designs inspired by his hero costume. Both come with two sets of laces, feature a 3D raised tongue print of the My Hero Academia logo, and are presented in a special, limited-edition box.

K-Swiss x My Hero Academia Classic 2000 X sneakers will be available on the Greenhouse App on December 18th and Footlocker.com December 21.

This special-edition launch is limited to just 600 pairs of each style, and will be available exclusively at Foot Locker and the Greenhouse App.