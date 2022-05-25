HUF & Stüssy Honor Keith Hufnagel’s Legacy With Capsule Collection

Two of the most iconic legacy streetwear brands of our time — HUF and Stüssy — have announced an upcoming collaboration for the first time in a decade to honor HUF’s founder, Keith Hufnagel, and join HUF in celebrating their milestone 20th anniversary.

The HUF x Stüssy collection is also a special nod to Stüssy’s history — Keith was one of the original skate team riders for Stüssy back in the early 2000’s. Keith traveled the world and made history with Stüssy, taking those experiences and global inspirations when he went on to start his own brand, HUF, in 2002. Forever linked together through Keith, HUF x Stüssy is a symbol and celebration of the long-standing relationship between the two brands and their shared history together.

Featuring classic images of Keith, shot by Dennis McGrath, alongside “KEITH FOREVER” graphics printed in Stüssy’s iconic font, the collection is a highly anticipated drop for the skate community and a poignant homage for one of skateboarding’s most beloved and influential figures, Keith Hufnagel. The 3-piece collection includes two graphic tees along with the signature Stüssy NY New Era hat with “KEITH FOREVER” designs along the back. The lookbook this season was shot by photographer Joe Brooks and modeled by Scott Johnston – designer, former professional skater & Stussy teammate to Keith.

The HUF x Stüssy collection releases May 27th at HUF LA, HUF SF, and the Stüssy NY store.