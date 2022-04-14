PUMA Unveils New MB.01 Colorway “The MB.01 Galaxy”

PUMA has unveiled the newest addition to LaMelo Ball’s PUMA Hoops lineup, the MB.01 Galaxy.

Adorn with a galactic graphics, the MB.01 Galaxy features fluorescent pops of color that collide with bold co-branding like the 1 of 1 logo on the tongue and M.E.L.O along the back.

The MB.01 Galaxy includes NITRO foam in the midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight – perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles. The silhouette also includes a specially engineered knit upper made with breathable mono-mesh for a supportive but ultra-lightweight feel and full coverage engineered traction with non-slip rubber for enhanced durability and traction.

Additionally, PUMA will be releasing a cosmic-inspired RS-X, PUMA Suede sneakers as well as apparel including a hoodie, tee, and shorts.

The collection will be available on April 29 on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, as well as at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Kid Foot Locker and Champs Sports.