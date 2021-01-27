Vans “Foot the Bill” Customization Program Returns to Support Small Business Partners

Vans has announced the return of its “Foot the Bill” program to help support small business partners throughout the country.

Vans will be teaming up with independent shops and community driven spaces to create custom footwear and apparel. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a devastating toll on small businesses, the net proceeds from the “Foot the Bill” merchandise will be going directly to each of the partners involved to help them navigate these difficult times.

Each participating partner’s “Foot the Bill” footwear and apparel will feature unique artwork that best represents its business. Through the Vans Customs website, customers will be able to support a business by selecting its unique design to create a custom pair of Vans. Participating partners will choose one Vans Classics shoe silhouette and it will serve as a canvas for the artist of their choice. Customers will then have the ability to use the Vans Customs tools to select color, print, and the material combinations to design a truly custom pair of Vans.

To kickoff this year’s “Foot the Bill” program Vans will partner with small businesses and venues, Guerrilla Tacos (Los Angeles, CA), Smartbar (Chicago, IL), The Parks Finest (Los Angeles, CA), Red River Cultural District (Austin, TX), and Black Cat (Washington D.C.).

To learn more about Vans’ “Foot the Bill” program, visit Vans.com/FootTheBill.