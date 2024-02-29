Nike Drops The “Mirage V2” Colorway Devin Book’s Sneaker, the Book 1

Nike has released the newest colorway of Devin Booker’s signature sneaker Book 1, dubbed “Mirage V2”.

“Devin Booker is a craftsman who can lose a defender with an ankle-snatching stutter-go, then come back with a series of spellbinding jabs into a splashed jumper. Book’s signature shoe gives him the tools he needs to carve. With leather accents highlighting a supersmooth upper and a speedy, yet cushioned ride, this design can help you explore the spaces created by your piercing footwork and hungry hooper soul,” as explained by Nike.com.

The Nike Book 1 Mirage V2 sneakers come in an Ashen Slate blue/grey colorway, a contrast to the franchise’s bold first edition of the shoe, “Mirage”. This model caters to the practical needs of elite basketball players while incorporating everyday lifestyle design elements reflective of Booker’s personal style and professional journey. The Mirage V2 is inspired by the mirage effect one can see in the desert when sand and sky meet mixed with other elements in nature. A contrasting orange colorway is found on the tongue and insoles, mirroring the desert sky.

The Nike Book 1 Mirage V2 is available now at Nike.com, as well as online and in-stores at Foot Locker.