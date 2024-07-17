Adidas Basketball Announces New AE 1 Low Sold Exclusively at Foot Locker

Adidas Basketball has unveiled the latest iteration of the iconic AE 1 franchise with the AE 1 Low, coming in this “Ascent” colorway.

The AE 1 Low continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology, constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.

The new style also features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with the same AE 1 innovative features crafted to the specifications of Anthony Edwards including a generative support wing, light boost, and herringbone outsole.

“This summer, no one is keeping up with the AE 1 Low,’’ says Anthony Edwards. “We dropped the top on your favorite hooper’s favorite hoop shoe, perfect for leaving the defense looking silly. Believe that.”

Inspired by Ant’s rise to the top after only four seasons in, the AE 1 Low “Ascent” colorway will debut on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET alongside the AE 1 Mid “Ascent”. Additional AE 1 Low colorways will be released throughout 2024.

The AE 1 Low retails for $110 and will be available exclusively at Foot Locker select stores and online, the adidas app and select adidas stores.