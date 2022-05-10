Grad and Father’s Day Gifts From Stadium Goods

As June nears, it’s time to think about all the celebrations the month carries, from Father’s Day to graduations, as well as the start of summer. We teamed up with Stadium Goods, one of the world’s premier sneaker and streetwear marketplaces, to put together a gift guide that can help shoppers pick something that is stylish.

From trendy socks to comfy sweatpants, Stadium Goods offers a variety of apparel that is designed for effortless style.

Below are some of our picks:

· STADIUM Eco Sweats ($69 – $155) – Uni-sex garment-dyed sweat suits made from 50% recycled cotton and 50% organic Ecocycle yarn. Colors include: Black, Sage, Brown, Light Khaki, and Cream Deep Pile

· STADIUM Varsity Letterman Jacket “Green” ($465) – Stadium Goods’ interpretation of the iconic varsity jacket in premium wool build – so you can relive your college years post-grad

· Erin D. Garcia for STADIUM Paraiso Shirt ($185) – Collab with Los Angeles-based artist Erin D. Garcia known for large-scale murals and precise brush work

· 6-Sock Box “Neutrals” ($69) – Everyday crew socks

· Mono Print Mesh Shorts “Olive” ($115) – Relaxed mesh for summer vacays

· Stadium Goods x Chaco Slides “Blackout” ($89) – Stylish slides for everyday wear

· Shoulder Bag ($50) – Perfect for the cool dog dad, or grad on-the-go