Grad and Father’s Day Gifts From Stadium Goods

6-Sock Box Neutrals

As June nears, it’s time to think about all the celebrations the month carries, from Father’s Day to graduations, as well as the start of summer. We teamed up with Stadium Goods, one of the world’s premier sneaker and streetwear marketplaces, to put together a gift guide that can help shoppers pick something that is stylish.

From trendy socks to comfy sweatpants, Stadium Goods offers a variety of apparel that is designed for effortless style.

Below are some of our picks:

· STADIUM Eco Sweats ($69 – $155) – Uni-sex garment-dyed sweat suits made from 50% recycled cotton and 50% organic Ecocycle yarn. Colors include: Black, Sage, Brown, Light Khaki, and Cream Deep Pile

STADIUM Eco Sweats
STADIUM Eco Sweats
STADIUM Eco Sweats

· STADIUM Varsity Letterman Jacket “Green” ($465) – Stadium Goods’ interpretation of the iconic varsity jacket in premium wool build – so you can relive your college years post-grad

STADIUM Varsity Letterman Jacket Green

· Erin D. Garcia for STADIUM Paraiso Shirt ($185) – Collab with Los Angeles-based artist Erin D. Garcia known for large-scale murals and precise brush work

Erin D. Garcia for STADIUM Paraiso Shirt
Erin D. Garcia for STADIUM Paraiso Shirt

· 6-Sock Box “Neutrals” ($69) – Everyday crew socks

6-Sock Box Neutrals

· Mono Print Mesh Shorts “Olive” ($115) – Relaxed mesh for summer vacays

Mono Print Mesh Shorts Olive
Mono Print Mesh Shorts Olive

· Stadium Goods x Chaco Slides “Blackout” ($89) – Stylish slides for everyday wear

Stadium Goods x Chaco Slides

· Shoulder Bag ($50) – Perfect for the cool dog dad, or grad on-the-go

Shoulder Bag

