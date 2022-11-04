PUMA x TMC Debut New RS-X and Ralph Sampson Sneakers

PUMA has debuted their latest drop with Nipsey Hussle’s TMC brand.

The latest PUMA x TMC drop features exclusive takes on PUMA’s RS-X and Ralph Sampson silhouettes. Released in honor of Nipsey Hussle’s legacy, these kicks features premium materials, custom cobranding, and Nipsey’s signature in gold foil.

PUMA x TMC Ralph – $90: The PUMA x TMV version of the Ralph Sampson features a premium leather upper, a woven PUMA x TMC label at the tongue, and Nipsey Hussle’s signature in gold foil at the side.



PUMA x TMC RS-X – $120: The RS-X gets a PUMA x TMC redesign in white, red, and black – plus a woven PUMA x TMC label at the tongue, embossed branding at the heel, and Nipsey Hussle's signature in gold foil at the side.

The PUMA x TMC drop is available now at PUMA.com, PUMA app, TMC, Foot Locker, and additional retailers.