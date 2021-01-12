Dr. Martens Unveils Keith Haring Collaboration

The Dr. Martens collaborations continue in 2021 after a notable year of drops last year. To kick things off, the iconic brand is set to launch a capsule collection with legendary artist Keith Haring.

Consisting of a 1460 boot, two 1461 shoes, and a kids 1460 boot, Dr. Martens first collaboration with the celebrated artist showcases Haring’s instantly recognizable illustrations, complete with two bright character lace charms.

The new drop is designed to pay tribute to an individual who lived the Dr. Martens mindset every single day.

The Dr. Martens x Keith Haring collection will come in a full range of adult and youth sizing, priced from $65 to $160 and launch in select Dr. Martens stores and on DrMartens.com on January 22nd.