Back To School Essentials From Quiksilver

The school year is upon us once again, although we’d all love the summer to never end. With that said, our friends at Quiksilver offers up a list of their selections from their latest season that are perfect for Back To School.

The new Quiksilver Men’s Collection offers a full range of pieces to help transition from summer days to the classroom. The complete lineup include flannels, cargo pants, hoodies, corduroy pants, and more, each providing versatility, comfort, and style for every situation: classes, studying, and dorm hangs.

The Quiksilver Men’s Collection uses sustainable practices throughout production with organic cottons and the use of plastic bottles and recycled polyester. Featuring iconic Quiksilver patterns, cool color tones, and layering options, the collection brings the brand’s surf culture to the classroom.

Shop the new Fall/Winter collection now at Quiksilver.com.