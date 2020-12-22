First Look: Parallel x League’s Fall / Winter 2020 Collection

Following their initial launch in early 2020, Parallel x League has official rolled out its sophomore season, with its Fall x Autumn Collection.

The new season showcases a focus on fabric and garment construction to elevate each piece, along with more attention to detail in the design process. The drop has a 90’s fit inspo (boxier) and the japanese tattoo art harkens back to founder Brandon League’s Hawaiian roots via traditional imagery and subject matter.

Compared to PxL’s first season which was more on the nose Hawaiian inspo, this season drips in subtly. Drawing from that inspo but evolving into a more polished look.

Key pieces include PxL’s Maverick Bomber and the Gunner Military Jacket. The bomber comes in satin with gold quilted lining and features the sun logo embroidery on the sleeve and a large chenille sunburst at back. The Gunner is a mid-weight military coat constructed in a durable, but comfortable 9 oz. cotton herringbone fabric. It also features shoulder epaulettes, hidden button closure, and front patch pockets.

The Parallel x League’s new Fall x Autumn Collection is available now at the brand’s online store.