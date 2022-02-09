Bee Line By Billionaire Boys Club Collaborates With Timberland On Outdoor Essentials

Bee Line by Billionaire Boys Club and iconic boot brand Timberland have teamed up for their eighth collaborative release together. This time, both brands celebrate the cultural impact of the classic 6-inch premium boot.

For the collaboration, the boot is reimagined with inspiration from the resilience of the city. The apparel, footwear, and accessories in the collection are inspired by Timberland’s work and outdoor heritage, highlighting utilitarian and workwear silhouettes through an earth-toned color palette that comes to life with bold color pops and vintage ‘90s inspired patterns.

The footwear portion offers a fresh take on the Premium 6-inch Rubber Toe Waterproof Boot collaboration from November 2020. With this new launch, the brands are excited to extend the collection to women’s footwear sizes (6-10) in addition to men’s (7-13).

While offering a nod to the iconic style, the new Bee Line x Timberland® Premium 6-inch Rubber Toe Waterproof Boot features uppers made of Better Leather, rated Silver by the Leather Working Group for environmental best practices, and the signature TimberDryTM waterproof membrane. The classic rubber toe offers ultimate protection to take on the elements and comes in three colorways that complement the deep olive leather: electric orange, tonal green and ink black.

The nostalgic cues flow from the footwear into the apparel and accessories within the collection. Hero pieces include the classic, high-pile Bee Line x Timberland® Fleece Jacket made of 100% recycled fleece and reimagined with a geometric blanket pattern made popular in the ‘90s. Collaboration staples such as the Bee Line x Timberland® Logo Hoodie and long sleeve graphic t-shirts are refurbished in new colorways, and the entire collection is offered in sizes XXS-XXXL for all-gender appeal. Lastly, a knit balaclava and suede olive fanny pack tie together this quintessential outdoor capsule.

The Bee Line x Timberland capsule drops February 11th exclusively in store at the BBC ICECREAM Flagship in NYC and BBC ICECREAM Miami, Europe, and Japan stores and online at BBCicecream.com. A wider release will follow on February 18th at Timberland.com and select retailers.