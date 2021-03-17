Dr. Martens Collaborates With Master Engraver King Nerd

For its latest collaboration, Dr. Martens teams up with master engraver King Nerd for this unique rendition of the classic Dr. Martens 1460 boot and 1461 shoe.

Etched with designs straight from the mind of King Nerd, the metal plates and toe cap bolted to Dr. Martens 1460 boot and 1461 shoe are completely bespoke and unique to this collaboration. Tagged with metallic accents and built like they have been for six decades: from tough Smooth leather, with a Smoke DMs sole and yellow welt stitching. And loud with Dr. Martens DNA!

The Dr. Martens x King Nerd collaboration will be available in a full range of adult sizing on March 17 at DrMartens.com.