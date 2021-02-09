Billionaire Boys Club Unveils Spring 21 “Space Cowboy” Collection

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club brand has unveiled their upcoming Spring 2021 collection, dubbed “Space Cowboys”.

The collection is BBC’s very own take on the western theme that weaves classic Billionaire Boys Club iconography into a collection of conceptually designed pieces.

The Space Cowboys Spring 2021 collection features key pieces such as a denim Japanese style work coat; a Flight Jacket with embroidery details as well as cargo pants with embellishments and tassels – all featuring prints with desert and space elements.

The Billionaire Boys Club Spring 2021 Collection will be available online at BBCICECREAM.com and in-stores on February 11th at 12 PM EST.