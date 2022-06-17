Crocs Rise N’ Style Phase 2 Drops 3 More Iconic Cereal Editions

Foot Locker has released the second phase of its limited-edition Crocs’ Rise N’ Style collaboration, where the brand teams up with General Mills for new editions inspired by iconic cereals.

Following the popular Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Crocs, the latest installment of the playful collection reimagines the Crocs classic clogs in the distinctive prints of three more iconic breakfast favorites – Tix, Honey Nut Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs.

Each pair is swirled to sugary perfection and topped with iconic cereal-themed Jibbitz™ charms.

The limited-edition Crocs pack is available in children’s and adult sizes retailing for $45-$70 in-store and online at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Eastbay.