Dr. Martens Drops Floral Mash-up Collection

Dr. Martens delivers a fun color for the Fall 2021 collection, dubbed the Floral Mash-Up pack.

The release features a remix of five different floral designs adorning Dr. Martens’ classic 1460 Pascal and Sinclair silhouettes, including Wanderlust, Wild Floral, Victorian Flowers, Pansy Fayre and Ditsy Floral.

The patterns are combined into a single print on durable Backhand leather. The ‘90s-inspired print remix proves that florals don’t have to be delicate. Both models include all the classic Dr. Martens details, including yellow welt stitching and scripted heel loops.

The Dr. Martens Floral Mash-up styles are now available for in Dr. Martens stores and online at DrMartens.com.