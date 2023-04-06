Reebok Brings Back ’90s “Blacktop” Collection Returns with the “Shaq Attaq”

Reebok has confirmed an April return for the Shaq Attaq “Blacktop”, a unique iteration of Shaq’s first signature basketball sneaker from Reebok’s iconic ‘90s “Blacktop” collection.

Reebok first released “Blacktop” in 1991, applying distinct design elements like durable materials and vibrant color pops and patterning to complement the style of play, creativity, and attitude of players on the blacktop, free from the walls (and rules) of a gymnasium.

The 2023 Shaq Attaq “Blacktop” incorporates that same design language for OGs and a new generation.

Photos courtesy of Reebok

Issued in ’92 for the larger-than-life rookie star, “Shaq Attaq” became Shaq’s first signature shoe. It combined new “Shaq” branding elements with innovative Reebok technologies like a custom-fit Pump bladder and carbon fiber footplate, putting on display Reebok’s disruptive approach to performance footwear. Most importantly, the shoe provided Shaq with best-in-class comfort and stability on court as he broke countless rims and records.

Reebok’s Shaq Attaq “Blacktop” drops April 14 from Foot Locker.