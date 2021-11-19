Billionaire Boys Club & LEGO VIDIYO Drops Limited Capsule

Billionaire Boys Club has collaborated with LEGO VIDIYO for the launch of a limited capsule collection.

The capsule collection will include 2 kids tees and 1 adult tee all of which will feature graphics from the platform with playful BBC and ICECREAM details.

LEGO VIDIYO is a music video maker for kids that combines old-school LEGO bricks with state-of-the-art AR technology to revolutionize kids screen time. LEGO VIDIYO empowers kids to go beyond just consuming creative content but encourages them to make creative content as well.

The Billionaire Boys Club x LEGO VIDIYO collection is available on November 22 at BBCIceCream.com for $55 USD.