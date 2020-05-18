To honor love in style, REEF rolls out its second-annual Pride collection, adding rainbow colors and accents to this trio of silhouettes.

In addition to offering PRIDE-inspired options, for every pair purchased from the collection at Reef.com, the brand pledges to donate 25 percent of profits to PFLAG National — the first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies.

The collection includes both men’s and women’s offerings, including boat shoes, slides and mules, ranging in price from $30-$62. Visit REEF.com to shop.