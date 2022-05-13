Dr. Martens Releases New Styles For SS22

Dr. Martens SS22

Dr. Martens, the footwear label known for label known for their iconic boots, gets ready for the summer months with a bold lineup of new styles of both boots and oxfords.

The new offerings blend Dr. Martens’ classic silhouettes with modern innovation – including new 100% vegan offerings. These new styles include:

1460 PASCAL BEX LEATHER CONTRAST LACE UP BOOTS
A striking reimagining of Dr. Martens’ six-decades-strong 1460 design, the front lace boot is elevated by a 1-in. platform sole and built from tough Smooth Slice leather in both black and white, with contrasting white double-stitching. Stacked on a 1 3/8 inch Bex outsole, it’s a more rugged and hardwearing edition of the classic 1460.

1461 BEX SMOOTH CONTRAST LEATHER OXFORD SHOES
Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility. Built from a tough Smooth Slice leather in both black and white with contrast white stitching, this new hard-hitting 1461 style iteration is built to stand out in a crowd.

VEGAN JADON II KEMBLE MONO PLATFORM BOOTS
Made with no animal products, Dr. Martens’ towering Jadon boot is re-engineered in a brand-new vegan-friendly Kemble PU material. Featuring a discrete inner ankle zip, the white, 1 ½ inch platform boot features monochrome laces made to match a smooth matte finish and sole – finished off with DM’s signature yellow stitching and scripted heel loop.

VEGAN 2976 FELIX PLATFORM CHELSEA BOOTS
No animal products are used in Dr. Martens’ vegan-friendly Chelsea boot. Constructed from the label’s Felix Rub Off vegan leather, the 1 ½ inch platform boot is as strong and durable as you would expect from DM’s – but made with 100% vegan material and construction. Sporting elasticated side panels, it is the ultimate effortless pull-on style crafted with attitude.

JADON NUBUCK LEATHER PLATFORM BOOTS
A fusion of Dr. Martens’ Quad 1 7/8 inch platform outsole with the Chelsea platform in a radical rework, this bold boot is made to be messed with. Constructed from rich, smooth Kaya Nubuck leather, this loud-and-proud front lace style is topped off with an angular gusset for easy on/off access – all function, no fuss.

1460 PASCAL WOMEN’S MONO LACE UP BOOTS
Now available in cream, white, and black colorways, the 1460 Pascal retains all the history and tough-girl durability and DNA of Dr. Martens’ original, iconic 8-eye model, featuring a scripted heel-loop, visible stitching and grooved edges on an air-cushioned sole. The style’s super-soft, fine-grain Virginia leather makes for a no-break-in-required shoe that effortlessly moves with you.

