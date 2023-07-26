Quiksilver Drops Andy & Andy Blank Canvas Collection

Quiksilver’s Original Boardshorts have been a worldwide icon for more than 50 years. In celebration of the timeless classic, Quiksilver’s Blank Canvas initiative invites creators to put their unique twist on the boardshort. Quiksilver’s most recent Blank Canvas edition features a collaboration between professional surfer and Quiksilver athlete Andy Nieblas and renowned surf-inspired artist Andy Davis.

oth have made a name for themselves in the surf world creating unique lines, and this capsule brings together their individual styles to deliver an aesthetic that is completely their own.

The Western-inspired, 1970s-style surfwear assortment is complete with essentials including boardshorts, pants, tees and jackets. As a truly co-designed collection, Blank Canvas brings together two of surfing’s most beloved personalities to present quintessential summer styles infused with creativity.

Photo courtesy of Quiksilver

Known for his colorful surf-style artwork, Andy Davis draws inspiration from Southern California surf culture and is considered one of the best surf artists of his generation. His art celebrates the energy of surfing while paying homage to pop culture and classic surf iconography of the past. This harmonious blend is evident in the Andy and Andy Blank Canvas capsule, as products in the limited collection are reminiscent of laid-back, classic California styles with vintage lines and a sun-drenched look and feel.

Artist Andy Davis shares his take on the capsule, calling it “a joint fiesta featuring the creations of two lanky, hair goofy goofs…Andy y Andy…dig in.” Surfer Andy Nieblas shares a similar sentiment, noting that it was “so rad working with Andy Davis on this collection. I’m such a fan of his work – getting the opportunity to work with talented friends is always the best.”

The Andy and Andy Blank Canvas Collection is available on Quiksilver.com.