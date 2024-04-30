Jordan Tatum 2 “Legacy” Drops at Foot Locker

The latest colorway of NBA star Jayson Tatum’s second signature shoe, the Jordan Tatum 2 “Legacy” has dropped at Foot Locker.

For the latest colorway of the Tatum 2 sneaker with Jordan, the design language takes the legend of Jordan Brand and the lore of Boston and combines them. Both legacies are shot into the future with this edition of the Tatum 2, combining the iconic “White Cement” of classic Jordan signature sneakers, adding hot pops of color that celebrate his team, the Boston Celtics.

The shoes boasts foam and textile pods that are placed strategically at key pressure points on your foot to help keep you comfortable while maintaining the right amount of support when hoopers carve their lane to the basket. The Tatum 2 also features a phylon frame and TPU insert at the heel combined with foam and textile pods in the upper to create a shoe that works.

Basketball is all about movement. Fast breaks, getting back on defense, on and off-ball sets—it’s the heart of the game. And it all requires traction for those pivots and heel-toe transitions. That’s where the rubber outsole and ground contact foam come in, helping with responsiveness and traction on the court.

The Jordan Tatum 2 “Legacy” is available now at Foot Locker stores and online at FootLocker.com.