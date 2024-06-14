‘47 Partners with Mister Cartoon for LA Dodgers Collection

’47 is collaborating with legendary tattoo artist, Mister Cartoon, known for his street art representing Los Angeles and work with the likes of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Christina Aguilera, and others. They come together for a special LA Dodgers Collection.

A native Angeleno, Mister Cartoon’s distinctive, hand-rendered designs are inspired by the city’s streets, which have been incorporated purposefully into this partnership with ‘47 for a collection of bucket hats and snapbacks.

From chain-stitched embroidery and sublimated linings to screen-printed under visors and tonal branding, this collaboration blends the intricate artwork of Mister Cartoon with the premium headwear of ’47.

Photos courtesy of 47

“For an artist born and raised in LA designing headwear for the Dodgers is a big moment in my career and working with a quality-driven company like ’47 makes the dream come together adding my custom fonts and design to these limited-edition pieces,” says Mister Cartoon.

The collection is available for purchase now at 47brand.com.