Russell Athletic Introduces A$AP Worldwide Collab with PacSun

On the heels of Pacsun’s announcement of A$AP Rocky as guest artistic director, Russell Athletic confirms a collaboration with A$AP Worldwide.

The American sports heritage brand, founded in 1902, was the first to release a capsule collection under Rocky’s new direction for the retailer.

The Russell Athletic x A$AP Worldwide capsule consists of four styles in five colors each, in cotton jersey and fleece materials, across an array of t-shirts, shorts, pullover hoodies, and sweatpants. The fleece items feature an all-over skull print that has never been seen before in Russell Athletic designs.

The Russell Athletic x A$AP Worldwide collection is available now at PacSun.com/Asap-Rocky.