PUMA x Sonic The Hedgehog Collection

With the release of the new Sonic The Hedgehog movie, PUMA teams up with SEGA for the release of a new collection, playing on the designs and graphics that appear in both the game and the movie.

Blending Sonic’s playfulness with PUMA’s sport style, the PUMA x SONIC collection features the RS-X³ SONIC sneaker in two new colorways — a semi-transparent white or black grid look, each with bright color pops and gold accents.

Additionally, the drop features a range of apparel, including the PUMA x SONIC hoodie, as as well as range of tees.

The PUMA x SONIC collection is available worldwide now at PUMA.com, PUMA stores and selected retailers, while the kids’ collection arrives on February 15.