Hunter Boots Collaborates With Disney For Mickey Mouse Capsule

Hunter is collaborating with Disney on a Mickey Mouse-inspired capsule collection of their recognizable boots.

Available for women, men and kids, the collection includes iconic Hunter styles such as the Original Tall, Short and Chelsea boots feature a Mickey Mouse 3-D stamp. The Play boot for both men and women features an all over print inspired by Hunter’s celebrated red box logo. For kids, boots are available in vibrant colorways including pink shiver, borealis blue or aurora orange and feature the takeover logo design.

Accessories including umbrellas and backpacks for both adults and kids feature the logo print in a range of colorways. The collection also includes versatile phone pouches, available in three colorways and incorporating the unmistakable ear silhouette synonymous with Mickey Mouse.

The Hunter x Disney Mickey Mouse collection is available now at HunterBoots.com and select stores, from $50 – $175.