Compound & New Era Drops Official NBA-Licensed Compound 7 Caps

Sports retailer Lids has announced announced that Compound and New Era have come together to release official NBA licensed Compound 7 caps, now available at Lids.

The caps will feature Compound’s signature number 7 logo and – for the first time – it will be showcased on New Era’s 59FIFTY fitted caps alongside select NBA team’s logos. The number 7 represents spirituality, intuition, exploration, free-thinking, and creativity.

Compound founder, Set Free Richardson will be featured as the face of the Compound 7 Caps campaign and was the main visionary in creating this unique collection. With his passion for fashion, music and basketball, Richardson is hopeful this campaign will help spread the social justice message throughout the globe with these iconic caps. “I challenged myself to create a collection that actually helps and inspire people,” said Set Free Richardson, founder of Compound. “This collection combines fashion and the influence of basketball culture to touch people’s lives in a meaningful way.”

In addition to Compound’s renowned number 7, Compound and New Era have designed and will offer an additional cap featuring a person holding a basketball with their right fist in the air showcasing solidarity. Both these caps pay homage to social justice awareness, a message that resonates with the NBA community. This launch and collaboration are an important NBA fashion story that highlights social justice awareness through Play for Change.

The Compound x New Era 7 collection is available now in over 150 U.S. stores, 15 Canadian stores, and at Lids.com.