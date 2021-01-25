Alpha Industries Spring/Summer 2021 “Property Of” Campaign

Military Heritage brand Alpha Industries kicks off 2021 with the launch of its new Spring/Summer 2021 campaign “Property Of.”

Inspired by the dedication of people to their cities over the course of last year, Alpha Industries’ “Property Of” campaign was born. Focusing specifically on New York City, the campaign aims to highlight the resiliency of NYC and its residents. Shot by the incomparable lifestyle and editorial photographer Sage East, subjects are captured in some of the most iconic sites across Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, while wearing pieces from the brand’s SS21 collection.

To coincide with the campaign this season, Alpha Industries introduces a collection of varsity-inspired silhouettes, new PT shorts, and a multitude of new fleece and t-shirt looks. In addition, the SS21 collection sees seasonal updates and modifications to the popular L-2B bomber and M-65 field coat styles. As the original contractor for the U.S. Military, Alpha Industries continues to meet the needs of its consumer by blending functionality and adaptability with style.

The Alpha Industries Spring/Summer 2021 “Property Of” Collection is slated to drop February 1st at AlphaIndustries.com.