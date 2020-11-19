Ignasi Monreal x Etnia Barcelona Partner For Eyewear Collection

Luxury eyerwear brand Etnia Barcelona have partnered with Spanish Rome-based artist Ignasi Monreal on a line of unique eyewear, “the detail of which makes it a true collector’s item,” according to the brand.

The Ignasi Monreal x Etnia Barcelona collection features a single sunglasses style that is available in there colorways and crafted in natural Mazzuqueli acetate with Barberini mineral glass lenses.

The collaboration started its creative journey with John Berger’s “Ways of Seeing”, a journey which delivers glasses that offer us the possibility of enjoying enhanced “peripheral vision”. Eyewear which, with the extra eyes on the temples, plays with the fantasy of never missing any chance source of inspiration.

In addition to the frames, Ignasi has also created two eye-shaped masks for the collection campaign, destined to travel around the city of Rome to seek out sources of inspiration. The Italian capital, apart from being the artist’s chosen second home, where he enjoys long stays, over which he soaks up the city’s beauty, is the scenario chosen for the campaign, likewise directed by Monreal.

The campaign, featuring the photography of Paolo Zerbini, brims over with the mix of sense of humour and romanticism so typically found in his work. The campaign shows the tour the eyes took around Rome, during which the artist never missed the opportunity to include those closest to him – a celebration of his memories of the city.

The Ignasi Monreal x Etnia Barcelona collection launches November 19th at EtniaBarcelona.com.