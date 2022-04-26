Hunter Boots Relaunches PLAY Collection

Hunter Boots has announced the launch, or re-launch rather, of its PLAY Boot collection, as well as the introduction of three new boots.

New styles include the PLAY Boot, PLAY Neo boot and PLAY Clog, that have been added to last year’s fan-favorite PLAY line.

Just in time for summer, the revamped styles are adapted from Hunter’s signature silhouettes and made for creativity and self-expression. Hunter says the new line was “made for however you choose to play, without limitations.”

The relaunch coincides with a new campaign featuring global gaming steaming sensations Alhan Gençay (aka 9P) and Mia Monaghan (aka miaxmon), as they take their expertise in play to venture outdoors.

The PLAY boot is available for men and women in both short and tall silhouettes. The PLAY Neo Boots are available for women, and PLAY Clog for women and men. Colorways for all three styles range from navy, black, gray, logo red, Stornoway blue, bracken green and arctic moss green, to azalea pink.

The full Hunter Boots PLAY collection is available on HunterBoots.com, priced between $70 – $115 USD.