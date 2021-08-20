Collabo Alert: BAPE X TIMBERLAND FOR FW21

Timberland has announced it’s upcoming limited collaboration with A Bathing Ape (BAPE) for Fall/Winter 2021.

The brands joining forces, bringing out the best of both brands, including BAPE’s signature bold graphics and Timberland’s iconic styles.

The collection consists of two men’s styles:

BAPE ® X TIMBERLAND 3-EYE LUG HANDSEWN SHOES – 3-Eye Lug Handsewn shoe pays homage to Timberland’s original silhouette, famous “wheat” color and handsewn construction. BAPE® adds bold pops of color and its unique BAPE® CAMO print.

3-Eye Lug Handsewn shoe pays homage to Timberland’s original silhouette, famous “wheat” color and handsewn construction. BAPE® adds bold pops of color and its unique BAPE® CAMO print. BAPE® X TIMBERLAND PREMIUM WATERPROOF CHUKKA BOOTS – The Premium Waterproof Chukka Boots also feature the BAPE® CAMO print, as well as the BAPE STATM design and logo, with Timberland’s iconic colors, laces, quad-stitching and rugged lug sole.

Both styles are made using Timberland’s Better Leather, sourced from tanneries that are independently audited and rated by the Leather Working Group for responsible water, energy, and waste management practices. Timberland only sources from tanneries rated silver or higher. Other eco-conscious materials include ReBOTL™ fabric made from at least 50% recycled plastic and Primaloft® insulation made from 55% recycled post-consumer materials.

The BAPE® x Timberland collaboration will be available globally August 21, 2021, at Timberland.com, Timberland® stores and select BAPE selling channels.