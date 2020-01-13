Kid’s Foot Locker Heat Check: Top 5 Picks (Jan. 2020)

After dropping a number of notable releases over the holidays, Kid’s Foot Locker curates their latest drops to kick off the New Year.
Here’s the top 5 picks from the Kid’s Foot Locker team, guaranteed to keep the kids fresh during those first few weeks returning back to school. Shop at drops at KidsFootLocker.com.
1. Nike Air Max 90 Remastered
Price: $45 – $100 USD
Sizes: Infant-Grade School
2. Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Multi”
Price: $100
Size: Grade School only
3. Nike Kyrie 6 x Concepts “Golden Mummy”
Price: $80 – $110
Size: Preschool-Grade School
4. Ugg Neumel II
Price: $55 – $110
Size: Infant-Grade School
5. Reebok Question Mid
Price: $45 – $100
Size: Toddler-Grade School