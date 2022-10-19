Lids Debuts Lamar Valley Collection

Sports retailer, Lids, has dropped its latest collection, “Lamar Valley”, which includes the brand’s newest New Era x MLB colored undervisor hat.

Designed by Lids’ president, Britten Maughan, the “Lamar Valley” collection is inspired by Maughan’s experience of growing up on the western side of the United States and visiting the natural beauty of our nation’s parks and landscapes like the Rocky Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

Maughan worked with a New Era designer to creatively curate the Lamar Valley colorway, making every detail and decision intentional. The overall hat tells a story and has underling meanings behind the cap’s undertones. The team logos are outlined in blue, signifying the river that flows through the valley. If familiar with Lamar Valley, you know the river isn’t prominent from every view, unlike the earth tones – the browns and greens – that can be seen all-year round. The collection also includes the limited edition MiLB hat, The Buffalo Bisons.

The “Lamar Valley” collection is available in Lids U.S. stores and will be hitting select Lids Canada stores soon.