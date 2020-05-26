Herschel Supply Gives Back to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Herschel Supply Co. launched an initiative last week to give back to workers on the frontline, which they dubbed “We’ve Got Your Back”.

Aimed at helping the global community in times of need, the brand has comitted $500,000 worth of their bags to healthcare facilities across North America to support those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The travel lifestyle company has already donated over 1,000 bags to hospitals in British Columbia including the BC Women’s Hospital, BC Children’s Hospital, and Burnaby Hospital and 5,000 bags to frontline medical professionals in Ontario for International Nurses Week at facilities like Lakeridge Health, North York General Hospital, and William Osler Health System. And, product donations have also been made to several medical institutions throughout the United States including Lennox Hill Hospital, NYU Langone Medical Center and Kimmel Pavilion, Keck Hospital of USC, and many more.

In addition, Herschel has produced a line of non-medical masks, coming in a variety of colors. The Herschel Classic Fitted Face Mask is a non-medical, reusable mask designed with three breathable layers, an adjustable nose bridge, and center sleeve that fits a standard air filter (not included). 100% of profits the mask’s sales will fund “We’ve Got Your Back” programs.

As of press time, most of the masks have sold out, but Herschel will be restocking soon. For more info, visit Herschel.com.

For more info on the We’ve Got Your Back program, visit Herschel.com/WGYB. As a part of the program, the brand will be making school donations, pledging backpacks to students across North America through direct coordination and communication with school districts, school boards, and educational institutions. The company will also give people the opportunity to nominate a school in their community to receive backpacks via an online submission form in July.