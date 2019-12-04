Dumbgood Creates 1990s Blockbuster Pop-Up & Apparel Collection

Los Angeles-based apparel brand Dumbgood is bringing its Blockbuster pop-up to NYC for the first time, opening on December 6th at 13 Crosby Street.

The Dumbgood x Blockbuster pop-up replicates the iconic interior of our favorite 90s video rental spot, Blockbuster, complete with shelves of classic VHS tapes, packaged candy and popcorn, and more. There’s even an Insta-worthy VHS wall, complimenting Dumbgood’s signature streetwear-meets-pop-culture merch.

The collaborative merch includes a limited edition 14K gold logo necklace, “Be Kind Rewind” tees & socks, logo keychains, and iPhone cases.

If you can’t make it to the popup, Dumbgood will also sell merch through its website starting today.